(GRT.TO) (GRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The business had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

