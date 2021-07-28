Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

