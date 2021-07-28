GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) vs. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head-To-Head Comparison

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get GTN alerts:

This table compares GTN and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A Groupon -4.58% -25.13% -1.77%

This is a summary of current recommendations for GTN and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 1 4 3 0 2.25

Groupon has a consensus price target of $44.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than GTN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTN and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $1.42 billion 0.75 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -12.40

GTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats GTN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTN Company Profile

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.