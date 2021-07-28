Guggenheim Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,953.11.

GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,530.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

