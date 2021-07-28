GXChain (GXC) Price Up 11.5% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.48 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,436,541 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.