Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 269,171 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

