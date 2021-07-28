HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.36

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $5,201.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.13 or 0.99621941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.00792332 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,352,875 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.