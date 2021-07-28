Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Shares of HAFC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 233,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,448. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

