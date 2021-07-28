Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 38,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

