Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 38,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.08.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.