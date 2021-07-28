Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,636.50 ($21.38). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,630 ($21.30), with a volume of 870,714 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,634.93.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

