Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0715 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $739.04 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00069366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.60 or 0.00742555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,120,010,786 coins and its circulating supply is 10,333,127,786 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

