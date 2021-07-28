Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and $1.86 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $95.46 or 0.00239449 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000935 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 633,697 coins and its circulating supply is 594,373 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

