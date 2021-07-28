Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.18. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

