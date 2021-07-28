Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Hasbro worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

