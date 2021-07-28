Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €58.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.50 ($46.47).

ETR:DUE opened at €39.28 ($46.21) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a one year high of €39.74 ($46.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.62.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

