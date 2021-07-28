Haven Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $660,540.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00008993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $51.49 million and approximately $660,540.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,865.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.35 or 0.05752749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.55 or 0.01295743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00126501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00570918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00338977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,362,066 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.