Haven Protocol Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.43 million and approximately $754,924.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00009158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.74 or 0.05742548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.39 or 0.01270559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00347128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00122274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00586236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00346145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,365,896 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.