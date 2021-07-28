Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,567. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $669.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

