Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.04. 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 201,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $7,137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,823,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

