HC Wainwright Raises Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $21.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

