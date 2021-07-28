HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 590,046 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.45% of HDFC Bank worth $632,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $98,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. 25,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,520. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

