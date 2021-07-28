Head-To-Head Analysis: BioHiTech Global (BHTG) vs. Its Competitors

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioHiTech Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioHiTech Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 317 1141 1413 38 2.40

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.72%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 67.53%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.31 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 24.78

BioHiTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.11% -11.91% 5.20%

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

