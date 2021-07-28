Head to Head Analysis: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumentum and ALR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.68 billion 3.77 $135.50 million $4.48 18.61 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lumentum and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 5 9 1 2.73 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum currently has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lumentum has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 21.60% 21.50% 11.84% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06%

Summary

Lumentum beats ALR Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

