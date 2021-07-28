Head-To-Head Comparison: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Skylight Health Group and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Skylight Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Hims & Hers Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 12.80 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 10.75 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -36.26

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

