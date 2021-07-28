Head to Head Contrast: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources pays out 113.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Galp Energia, SGPS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Galp Energia, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.88 -$604.57 million $1.46 50.21 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.67 -$664.29 million ($0.03) -164.67

EOG Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 0.63% 7.24% 4.16% Galp Energia, SGPS -1.09% -5.40% -1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EOG Resources and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 11 0 2.55 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 6 4 0 2.40

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $88.89, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 108.50%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 1,465 service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

