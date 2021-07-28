Head-To-Head Review: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) & Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.80 $44.89 million $2.95 21.90 Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 6.68 $5.08 million $3.78 23.78

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52% Investors Real Estate Trust 3.65% 1.13% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Regency Centers and Investors Real Estate Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 7 6 0 2.46 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $63.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus price target of $83.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Given Regency Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

