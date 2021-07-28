Head-To-Head Review: Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) vs. Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rexhall Industries and Thor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A Thor Industries 4.97% 21.69% 8.88%

90.3% of Thor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Rexhall Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Thor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rexhall Industries and Thor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thor Industries $8.17 billion 0.77 $222.97 million $4.74 24.01

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rexhall Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rexhall Industries and Thor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexhall Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Thor Industries 1 4 3 0 2.25

Thor Industries has a consensus price target of $136.14, suggesting a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Thor Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thor Industries is more favorable than Rexhall Industries.

Summary

Thor Industries beats Rexhall Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexhall Industries

REXHALL INDUSTRIES, INC. designs, manufactures and sells class A motorhomes. Class A motorhomes are self-contained and self-powered recreational vehicles used primarily in conjunction with leisure travel and outdoor activities.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Milestone, Shadow Cruiser, Lithium, MPG, Radiance, Sundance, Stryker, Escape, Sportsmen, Connect, Venom, Gold, Durango, Sportster, Stratus, SportTrek, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Talon, Autumn Ridge, Telluride, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. It offers Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, Redhawk, Odyssey, Esteem, Emblem, Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles under the Buccaneer, Buerstner, Carado, Compass, CrossCamp, Dethleffs, Elddis, Eriba, Etrusco, Hymer, Laika, LMC, Niesmann+Bischoff, Sunlight, and Xplore brands. It offers aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. It provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

