Head-To-Head Survey: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) versus Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.25 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.32 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A

Talaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 25.71% 15.07% 5.95% Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.29%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 119.43%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Talaris Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

