HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.92 million, a PE ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant now owns 473,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,297,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 514,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,747,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

