Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.