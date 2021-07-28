Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $42.00

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $41.07. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 104 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of $804.72 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

