Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,730. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

