Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.77. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.
About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
