Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.77. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.