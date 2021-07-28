HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Short Interest Down 80.3% in July

HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HempAmericana stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,133,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502,367. HempAmericana has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

HempAmericana Company Profile

HempAmericana, Inc is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

