HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $57,995.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

