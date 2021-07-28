Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,203. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

