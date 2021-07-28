Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

