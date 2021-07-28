Hexagon AB (publ)’s (HXGBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 70,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,203. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.