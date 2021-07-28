HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 6.3% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 17,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,222,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Desjardins lowered their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.
The firm has a market cap of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
