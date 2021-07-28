HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 6.3% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 17,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,222,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Desjardins lowered their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Get HEXO alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.