HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 99,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

