Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 43,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 303,985 shares.The stock last traded at $137.63 and had previously closed at $123.78.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

