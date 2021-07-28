HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.34. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 763 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HMN Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HMN Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in HMN Financial by 50.2% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 90,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

