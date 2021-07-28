HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of HollyFrontier worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

