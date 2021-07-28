HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

