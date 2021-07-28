HollyGold Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $98,074.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,142 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

