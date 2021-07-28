Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

