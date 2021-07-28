Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.62. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

