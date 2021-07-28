Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Down 2.8%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 2,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $678.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $5,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

