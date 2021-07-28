Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.66.

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

