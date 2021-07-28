Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON opened at $231.21 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

